Stephen Smith's Phone and Tablet Being Unlocked May Help Reveal if Alex Murdaugh Was at Accident Scene: Attorney

Sandy claims to have witnessed Murdaugh at the scene of the accident eight years ago. "It's very simple. Somebody's going to have seen him there. I believe my client. I don't think she's told one single untruth in this whole process, and she doesn't have an axe to grind with anybody," Bland explained.

There has been speculation the disgraced legal scion's surviving son, Buster, was involved in Smith's death, but he denied the claims.

"This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false," Buster previously fired back. "I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."