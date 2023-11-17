'Losers': Megyn Kelly Slams 'Parents of Gen Z' Kids Who Shared Osama Bin Laden's 2002 'Letter to America' on TikTok — 'You Were Likely Boozing'
Megyn Kelly attacked the “parents of Gen Z” children this week after scores of kids started to share Osama bin Laden’s 2002 Letter to America on TikTok, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly’s harsh remarks came on Thursday via a post to X, and she condemned the “parents of Gen Z” children who “failed” to teach their kids “wrong from right” and a “love of country.”
The former Fox News host’s post came shortly after bin Laden’s Letter to America was “discovered” by younger generations and subsequently shared on the popular social media platform TikTok.
A large portion of the young TikTok users described bin Laden’s 2002 letter – which defended the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States – as “revelatory” and “insightful.”
While TikTok is reportedly working arduously to remove bin Laden’s letter and stop the popular Letter to America TikTok trend, Kelly argued that the real problem lies in the parents of the children and teenagers who shared the controversial missive.
“To the parents of all of these losers suddenly persuaded by the deranged musings of the man who murdered 3k American innocents: you failed,” Kelly wrote this week. “You were likely boozing, marching for some L-wing cause and/or simply ignoring your kids.”
“You failed to teach wrong from right, a proper moral code, a love of country and perspective on America's role in the world,” she continued.
Kelly also utilized her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, to continue her argument.
“Get off your f------ iPhone,” the mom-of-three fumed. “Pay attention to your child. Look at your kid’s lessons.”
“Step down from the Women's March which by the way, it was totally anti-Semitic when we called it out, as did many at the time,” Kelly continued. “Do some parenting if you're going to bother having a child and stop indoctrinating your own children to those of you who are on the left in this pernicious woke ideology because this is where it lands.”
“I'm very fired up about it,” she fumed further. “We're forgetting 9/11. And you know what's going to happen? It's going to happen again.”
Meanwhile, the Letter to America social media trend reportedly grew so prevalent amongst the younger American generations that the White House was also forced to release a statement condemning bin Laden’s 2002 letter.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates expressed “dismay” about the matter and its recent resurgence on TikTok and other platforms.
“There is never a justification for spreading the repugnant, evil, and antisemitic lies that the leader of al Qaeda issued just after committing the worst terrorist attack in American history – highlighting them as his direct motivation for murdering 2,977 innocent Americans,” Bates said this week.
“And no one should ever insult the 2,977 American families still mourning loved ones by associating themselves with the vile words of Osama bin Laden,” the White House spokesman added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, TikTok has since announced that it will remove “all content” connected to bin Laden and his 2002 letter. The platform also vowed to launch an investigation into how the content started trending on TikTok.
“Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” a spokesperson for TikTok said. “We are proactively and aggressively removing this content and investigating how it got onto our platform.”