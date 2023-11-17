Diddy is Subject of Open NYPD Investigation After Cassie Accuses Music Mogul of Rape and Abuse: Report
Rapper Diddy – born Sean John Combs – is reportedly the subject of an open NYPD investigation after the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him for rape and abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come hours after Cassie, 37, sued Diddy, 54, for alleged rape, abuse, and sex trafficking on Thursday, it was revealed that the NYPD has an open criminal investigation into the embattled rapper-turned-music mogul.
According to TMZ, the case is open but “locked” – meaning the details of the ongoing probe are currently restricted.
Although it is not known whether Cassie filed a criminal complaint against Diddy in New York, or whether the open NYPD investigation involves suspicions of sexual assault, TMZ reported that the investigation “seems” to be connected to allegations of sexual assault.
An NYPD source involved in the active probe against Sean Combs provided the outlet with a statement that further suggested that the investigation is connected to accusations of sexual assault by Diddy against at least one potential victim.
"The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” the NYPD source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cassie filed an explosive lawsuit against her music mogul ex in federal court on Thursday.
The Me & U singer accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse – abuse that she claimed took place over a period of more than ten years.
Cassie’s lawsuit included disturbing and shocking allegations against Diddy, including accusations that the rapper forced her to perform illicit sex acts with male sex workers as he masturbated and filmed the encounters.
"The first time, Mr. Combs hired a man and brought the man to his home in Los Angeles,” one part of the bombshell lawsuit read. “The man, Mr. Combs, and Ms. Ventura wore masquerade masks, and ingested drugs.”
“Mr. Combs directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them,” the suit continued. “He masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts.”
Cassie also claimed that Diddy “raped” her "in her own home” when she “tried to leave him” sometime before their official split in 2018. The pair started dating in 2007.
Diddy has since denied his ex’s startling rape and abuse allegations, and the rapper’s lawyer accused Cassie of blackmailing Diddy before filing the lawsuit in federal court on Thursday.
“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in a statement. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”
“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday,” Brafman added.
Meanwhile, Cassie’s attorney responded to Brafman’s statement and claimed that Diddy offered his ex “eight figures” to not file the rape and abuse lawsuit. Cassie rejected the alleged offer.
“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Douglas Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence.”
“Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”