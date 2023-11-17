Diddy is Subject of Open NYPD Investigation After Cassie Accuses Music Mogul of Rape and Abuse: Report

Rapper Diddy – born Sean John Combs – is reportedly the subject of an open NYPD investigation after the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him for rape and abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come hours after Cassie, 37, sued Diddy, 54, for alleged rape, abuse, and sex trafficking on Thursday, it was revealed that the NYPD has an open criminal investigation into the embattled rapper-turned-music mogul.