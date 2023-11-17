Your tip
Justin Timberlake 'Miserable' Over Backlash From Britney Allegations, Considering 'Legal Options': Report

Justin Timberlake has reportedly reached a breaking point after Britney Spears' scathing tell-all.

Nov. 17 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake is reportedly considering legal action against ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after her shocking memoir turned fans and Hollywood A-listers against him and wife Jessica Biel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed the former NSYNC star initially planned to "ride" out the storm of controversy brewing over his past relationship with the pop princess, but now he's said to be "miserable" over the tell-all scandal.

The 41-year-old Toxic singer revealed in her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, that Timberlake pressured her into an abortion when they dated in 2000, because he wasn't ready to become a father, though Spears admitted she raised to be against abortions and felt "conflicted" over the pregnancy.

Now fans and A-listers are turning on Timberlake and Biel — and internet trolls are mercilessly dragging the couple online ever since news made headlines.

"Can Justin do us all a favor now and cry us a river?" one critic commented in reference to Timberlake's hit song, which coincidentally featured a Spears look-a-like in its 2002 music video, the same year the young love birds split.

"Girl run. You deserve better. WAY BETTER," commented another advised Biel.

Despite news of Spears' abortion cooling off, fans were still heated over Timberlake's alleged treatment of the pop star — and their criticism is reportedly getting under the Sexy Back singer's skin.

"His original plan was to ride this out," an insider told the National Enquirer. "But it's consuming his entire life and making his family miserable."

"There's all this hate being hurled at him and Jessica and various high-profile types are unfollowing him, including Madonna — and to cap it off, Britney is threatening to come after him again in a second book!" the source continued.

"He's furious and looking at legal options," the mole added. "He's fully prepared to take Britney to court and make her pay!"

Despite Timberlake's alleged legal threats, insiders claimed Spears wasn't done with getting her licks in on her boy band ex.

"When it comes to Justin, Britney's attitude is very much, 'Bring it on, I'll bury you,'" a spy claimed. "But Justin has money and high-powered lawyers. He won't put up with this for long!"

It appeared Timberlake changed his tune from passive to peeved since a source told ET in mid-October, prior to the memoir's release, that "Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

