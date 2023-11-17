Justin Timberlake 'Miserable' Over Backlash From Britney Allegations, Considering 'Legal Options': Report

The 41-year-old Toxic singer revealed in her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, that Timberlake pressured her into an abortion when they dated in 2000, because he wasn't ready to become a father, though Spears admitted she raised to be against abortions and felt "conflicted" over the pregnancy.

Now fans and A-listers are turning on Timberlake and Biel — and internet trolls are mercilessly dragging the couple online ever since news made headlines.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.