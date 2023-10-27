EXPOSED: Justin Timberlake Accused of Using N-Word 'Frequently' by Ex-Tour Manager in Bombshell $10 Million Lawsuit

Duarte charged he was fired without warning in 2000 after allegedly being forced to suffer constant barrages of racial remarks, incidents, and humiliation. In the lawsuit, he claimed that Timberlake exhibited racial insensitivity.

The singer "said to Mr. Duarte, 'You n----- ain't s---," the legal documents alleged. The ex-tour manager's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told The National Enquirer, "Justin Timberlake used the 'N' word to Mr. Duarte frequently."

