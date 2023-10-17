'Didn't Want to Be a Father': Britney Spears Reveals She Had Abortion After Justin Timberlake 'Wasn't Happy' About Pregnancy, Decision Still Haunts Her
When Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated in the early 2000s, the young couple made a decision that reportedly "haunted" the pop princess for years. They chose to have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant with the boy band star's child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking reveal was described as one of the "bombshells" featured in Spear's memoir, The Woman in Me, out October 24.
Sources told TMZ that the alleged pregnancy occurred in late 2000, about a year into Spears dating Timberlake, who was described as "the love of her life."
Insiders said that after Spears and Timberlake found out that the Oops I Did It Again singer was pregnant with his child, the pop power couple made the decision to end the pregnancy and had an abortion after painful discussions.
Spears reportedly confessed that she was raised to be against abortions. This partially due to religious reasons and her family's values.
According to the memoir, the Lucky singer felt "conflicted" over the pregnancy. While she initially wanted to have the N*SYNC star's baby, both Spears and Timberlake realized after several heart-wrenching discussions that abortion was the right decision for their relationship.
People obtained an excerpt from the Timerblake chapter.
“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote about her pregnancy. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
She continued, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Spears and Timberlake's romance captivated fans from 1999 to 2002. At one point, sources told the outlet that the relationship was so serious that the pop princess wanted to marry her boy band beau, though that obviously did not pan out in Spear's favor.
While Spears and Timberlake called it quits in 2002, she was said to be haunted by their difficult decision for years and often spoke about it in private, according to the report.
Spears eventually moved on, remarried and had children of her own, though her romantic life has been ridden with drama, especially as of late.
After Spears' 2002 breakup with Timberlake, she briefly married Jason Allen Alexander in whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony in 2004. Spears was married to Alexander for a whopping 55 hours before the marriage was annulled.
Later that same year, Spears married ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple welcome their first of two sons, Sean Preston, in 2005, followed by Jayden James in 2006. Spears and Federline split in 2007.
Spears found love again and married boyfriend Sam Asghari in 2022. The estranged couple announced in August that after a little over a year of marriage, they were calling it quits.
Timberlake also moved on, married and became a father after his 2002 split from Spears. The Sexy Back singer married actress Jessica Biel in 2012 and share two children together.