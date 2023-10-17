'Didn't Want to Be a Father': Britney Spears Reveals She Had Abortion After Justin Timberlake 'Wasn't Happy' About Pregnancy, Decision Still Haunts Her

Sources told TMZ that the alleged pregnancy occurred in late 2000, about a year into Spears dating Timberlake, who was described as "the love of her life."

Insiders said that after Spears and Timberlake found out that the Oops I Did It Again singer was pregnant with his child, the pop power couple made the decision to end the pregnancy and had an abortion after painful discussions.

Spears reportedly confessed that she was raised to be against abortions. This partially due to religious reasons and her family's values.