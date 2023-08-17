Britney Spears' Ex-Boyfriends: 17 Men She Dated Before Sam Asghari

Britney Spears started dating before she became a pop superstar. When she was 14, she dated a guy named Reg Jones, to whom the singer reportedly lost her virginity to.

In a statement to Us Weekly (via Daily Mail), the Toxic hitmaker's previous lawyer Eric Ervin admitted that Spears' "virgin" image was only part of the team's PR blitz. The duo dated from 1995 to 1997, months before she debuted in November 1998 with her hit song, … Baby One More Time.

Decades after their breakup, her two handwritten letters dated 1999 were auctioned in June 2021.