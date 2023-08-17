Your tip
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Files for Divorce, Allegedly Threatens to Release 'Embarrassing' Info About Pop Star if Prenup Isn't Renegotiated

By:

Aug. 16 2023, Published 10:51 p.m. ET

Oops!... She did it for the third time. Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the pop star, and their war is allegedly already getting toxic. Asghari, 29, officially pulled the plug on their one-year marriage on Wednesday and is reportedly threatening to release "embarrassing information about Britney" if their iron-clad prenup isn't renegotiated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Family Business actor's divorce filing comes on the heels that the two got into a blowout fight over rumors that Spears, 41, allegedly strayed from their marriage; however, sources close to the Womanizer singer adamantly deny she cheated.

It's now alleged that Asghari wants one thing — money, according to insiders.

Spears' soon-to-be most recent ex-husband is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," reported Page Six following the end of their marriage.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report on the divorce.

While an insider shared that the prenup renegotiation is "what Sam is focused on,” another source denied the allegations.

“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” the source spilled to Page Six, adding Spears and Asghari's parting "will be respectful.”

The prenup is said to be in the Grammy winner’s “favor," with an insider sharing, “Any money she made before the wedding is protected."

The agreement was handled by Spears' pit-bull attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who was victorious in freeing the Gimmie More singer from the clutches of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

Asghari recently jumped to his now-estranged wife's defense after she was slapped by NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard in July. He was in Vegas with Spears when the incident occurred.

“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” he said at the time. “I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.”

The two said "I do" at Spears' California home in June 2022 in front of celebrity friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace.

Asghari makes husband number three for Spears, who previously exchanged vows with Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, and her first ex-hubby, Jason Alexander, who crashed their picture-perfect day.

