Case Closed: Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard Won't Be Charged for Britney Spears Slap
Victor Wembanyama's security guard who slapped Britney Spears across the face won't be charged over the incident. RadarOnline.com has learned that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed its investigation on Friday and determined Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, will not be held liable for any crime.
Law enforcement confirmed the news to TMZ, telling the outlet, "No charges will be filed" for the incident that went down Wednesday night in the ARIA Hotel.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney, 41, noticed the 19-year-old NBA star and said she approached him to take a photo because she's a fan; however, when she tapped Victor's to get his attention, Damian backhanded her.
The pop princess said the slap was so hard that it nearly knocked her down and almost caused her glasses to fall off her face. Britney addressed the incident on social media Thursday, calling the assault "super embarrassing."
The Toxic singer also made it clear that security should never resort to violence.
As Britney stated, "I get swarmed by people all the time," including that night, and "my security didn't hit any of them." She also claimed that as of Thursday, she had not received a public apology from the player, his security, or the NBA team.
RadarOnline.com reached out to the Spurs multiple times for comment.
Victor also addressed the situation, refuting Britney's claims that she tapped him on the shoulder.
“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop,” he said. “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away.”
The Spurs player said he wasn't aware the fan was Britney until later — and he didn't know “how much force” the security guard used.
"I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Victor explained.
“At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight," he concluded.
Britney seemed to be scarred from the incident, telling her fans the slap was "cruel" and "demoralizing."