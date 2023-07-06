Britney Spears Assaulted By NBA Star Victor Wembanyama's Security in Las Vegas, Police Report Filed
Britney Spears was assaulted by the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs after he mistook her for a fan when she approached NBA star Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident went down on Wednesday night at Catch in the ARIA Hotel.
According to TMZ, Britney, 41, entered the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, when she noticed Victor, 19. The pop star allegedly approached him to take a photo because she's a fan — but when she tapped Victor's back to get his attention, the team's security director, Damian Smith, allegedly backhanded her so hard that she fell to the ground. The slap also knocked her glasses off her face.
Damian reportedly didn't recognize Britney when she approached Victor. He later walked to Britney's table and apologized for the alleged assault after he discovered she was the Grammy winner.
During the apology, he allegedly told the pop star, "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans."
Britney is said to have accepted his apology, but it didn't end there. The Oops!... I Did It Again singer's team later filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department accusing Damian of battery.
Law enforcement sources revealed the incident is not being handled as a criminal matter and that police have already determined he was only defending Victor — not attempting to hurt Britney.
Victor signed with the Spurs just days ago. The NBA superstar is being hawked as one of his generation's greatest basketball prospects.
As for Britney, the slap probably didn't help change her mind about Las Vegas.
The star has spoken out a lot about her negative experience in Sin City after ending her Piece of Me residency in 2017. When Britney refused to do a second Vegas residency after her 2018 tour, she claimed her therapist put her on lithium.
Britney ended her dad's reign over her life when her 13-year conservatorship officially ended in 2022; however, her bizarre behavior on social media has left fans concerned for her well-being.