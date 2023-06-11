Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Denies Believing Pop Star Is Abusing Meth: 'Very Distressing'
Kevin Federline came out against a report that quoted him allegedly linking his ex-wife Britney Spears to crystal meth, calling the article "fabricated lies," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The singer's 13-yearlong conservatorship ended in November 2021, and since then, Spears has been documenting her freedom on Instagram sharing videos and images of her new home and lifestyle.
Daphne Barak of the Daily Mail wrote an article claiming that several family members are concerned about the pop star's growing erratic behavior and have even allegedly suggested that she may be on hard drugs.
Barak claimed that Federline told her, "I fear she's on meth – I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up ... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys."
She also quoted the 45-year-old, saying, "Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news – I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose."
The Mail claimed that the Toxic singer's sons, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, refused to meet with their mother after supposedly claiming to have seen drugs delivered to her house.
Barak claimed that the boys had decided not to see their mother until she finds help.
K-Fed told TMZ, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."
The father of two never specified which part of the story was fabricated, but the piece focused primarily on the meth allegation.
"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone," he continued. "As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."
As RadarOnline reported, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart called out the lawyer representing the pop star's ex-husband, accusing him of creating "unnecessary drama" in the press.
