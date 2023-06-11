Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Denies Believing Pop Star Is Abusing Meth: 'Very Distressing'

K-Fed told TMZ, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

The father of two never specified which part of the story was fabricated, but the piece focused primarily on the meth allegation.

"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone," he continued. "As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."