Britney Spears and Husband Sam Step Out Together After Claims He Moved Out of Her Home, Marriage in Trouble
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari put on a united front during an outing in Los Angeles only days after claims their marriage was in trouble, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop star, 41, and her longtime partner, 29, were spotted driving around Los Angeles in her white Mercedes-Benz SL-Class.
In the photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Sam was seen driving Britney around while she played on her phone. The two have been seen less together in the past couple of months.
The outing comes after a TMZ report claimed the couple is struggling in their marriage. An insider claimed that the outlet the two often get into screaming matches that sometimes turn physical.
An insider claimed security has had to get involved at times. TMZ said things were so bad that Sam had moved out of Britney’s home and was staying elsewhere for most of the time.
Sam trashed TMZ and a documentary the outlet produced about Britney.
“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting,” Asghari said about the doc.
“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Asghari added. “Don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.”
The documentary accused Britney of living recklessly by downing caffeinated drinks like Red Bull energy drinks and coffee by the gallon. A source claimed the singer was staying awake for days and then crashing for days.
Britney addressed the later claim in an Instagram post declaring she doesn’t drink Red Bull.
She said, “Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!! And green tea is my prized possession !!! You clever little turds … Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever.”