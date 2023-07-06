Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Victor Wembanyama Security Slap, Says NBA Star Laughed During Assault
Britney Spears has spoken out about being violently slapped by a member of San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama's security, saying violence is never the answer and claiming she still hasn't received a public apology from the assaulter, the team, or the player, whom she alleged laughed during the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Spears filed a police report, accusing the Spurs' Director of Team Security of battery after he allegedly backhanded her when she approached Victor at Catch in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening. Hours later, the Toxic singer broke her silence about the "embarrassing" altercation.
"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them," she wrote on Instagram Thursday. While Spears didn't call out Victor by name, the star explained that she "recognized an athlete" at her hotel and later saw him at a separate location on her way to dinner, so she approached him about his success.
Spears dismissed the allegations that she "grabbed him from behind," saying she "simply tapped him on the shoulder."
"His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down," she alleged.
- Britney Spears Assaulted By NBA Star Victor Wembanyama's Security in Las Vegas, Police Report Filed
- Britney Spears' Mom 'Thrilled' to Be Back on 'Good Terms' With Pop Star, Urging Reconciliation With Estranged Sister
- Britney Spears’ Dad Demands Whistleblower Who Accused Him of Wiretapping Pop Star’s Bedroom Turn Over Alleged Evidence
Spears made it clear that physical violence should never happen. "I get swarmed by people all the time," the singer wrote, adding, "My security didn't hit any of them."
Calling the incident "super embarrassing," the Womanizer singer said, "I have yet to receive a public apology from the player, his security or their organization."
Spears said she doesn't "think this is a laughing matter. She also claimed she watched the player "smile and laugh" during the incident, which she called "cruel" and "demoralizing," adding, "I am 5'3" and he's 7'4"."
The singer ended her lengthy statement by thanking her fans and the Las Vegas PD for their support.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Spurs for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Law enforcement is conducting a criminal investigation after interviewing Spears. Insiders shared the case will "likely" be sent to the D.A. for review, per TMZ.