Divorce Looms: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari SPLIT After 'Nuclear' Fight Over Cheating Allegations

Sources close to the couple said Asghari confronted the pop star about rumors she had been unfaithful, claiming it was the catalyst to a "huge fight" they had pre-breakup.

There have been reports of trouble in paradise, further fueled by claims Asghari now has a place of his own and no longer resides at the place they once called home.

RadarOnline.com found out last year that she had spent $11.8 million on a stunning mansion in Calabasas for them to live at, close to where her ex Kevin Federline resided at the time with their two sons.