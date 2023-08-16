Divorce Looms: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari SPLIT After 'Nuclear' Fight Over Cheating Allegations
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have called it quits, according to a sensational report which revealed cheating accusations were allegedly involved in their sudden split.
"It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one insider spilled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the couple said Asghari confronted the pop star about rumors she had been unfaithful, claiming it was the catalyst to a "huge fight" they had pre-breakup.
There have been reports of trouble in paradise, further fueled by claims Asghari now has a place of his own and no longer resides at the place they once called home.
RadarOnline.com found out last year that she had spent $11.8 million on a stunning mansion in Calabasas for them to live at, close to where her ex Kevin Federline resided at the time with their two sons.
"Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his. As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her," a tipster said at the time.
K-Fed has since relocated to Hawaii with their boys, confirming this week they haven't been physically impacted by the wildfires because they live on a neighboring island.
As we previously reported, Spears has an iron-clad prenup that protects her assets in the case of a split from Asghari, but TMZ learned the likely end to the marriage "will be a check" from the pop star to her now-ex to settle things "financially."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Spears for comment.
The pair met in October 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video and got engaged in September 2021 before tying the knot in June 2022.
Asghari previously spouted off about a documentary chronicling her life post-conservatorship amid a report their union was in "deep trouble" back in May.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," he wrote. "It was absolutely disgusting."
"All of a sudden — after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" Asghari added.
Spears and Asghari have not yet addressed reports about their separation.
It appears she will have a chance to speak out about the matter in the future as she is said to be considering a TV tell-all ahead of her memoir release on October 24.