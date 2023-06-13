Video Shocker: Britney Spears Drug Nightmare Takes New Twist as Journalist Doubles Down on Claim K-Fed Accused Pop Star of Abusing Meth

In response to Barak’s headline-making report, former back-up dancer Federline — who has sole custody of Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 — released his own statement.

He said: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne and Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

Britney also responded, saying: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that.”