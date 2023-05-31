Britney Spears' Lawyer Blasts K-Fed's Attorney For 'Creating Unnecessary Drama,' Says Pop Star Accepts Him Moving Their Sons to Hawaii
Britney Spears’ powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart called out the lawyer representing the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline — accusing him of creating “unnecessary drama” in the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said his client wanted Spears to approve his planned move from Los Angeles to Hawaii with their sons, Jayden and Sean. However, he claimed Rosengart had failed to respond to him.
Kaplan threatened to take Spears to court if she didn’t respond by Friday. Federline plans to make the move on August 1 but said he was unable to rent a place until Spears’ gave the green light.
Spears and Federline share 17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden. At the moment, he has 100% legal custody and 100% physical custody. He claims the singer has not seen them in some time.
RadarOnline.com has obtained a letter Rosengart fired off this morning Kaplan. He noted that Spears had no issue with her sons moving to Hawaii.
Rosengart noted, “Preston Federline will no longer be a minor as of August 1, 2023, Jayden Federline is nearing the age of maturity, and Kevin Federline has sole legal custody. As I previously advised you, to her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”
- Pay Up: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Sued By Private School Over Alleged $16k Debt
- Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Threatening To Move Sons To Hawaii As Pop Star Remains Estranged From For Over a Year
- Colin Farrell 'Worried' Over Britney Spears' Book Bombshells, Actor Fears She Will Spill All About Their Short Fling
Spears’ lawyer ripped Kaplan for taking the issue to the press. Rosengart said to Kaplan, “I urged you to keep your request and the underlying issue private, for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”
He added, “I was particularly concerned because your client previously—and appallingly—violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview.”
Rosengart said, “It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false “dispute” by publicly discussing the issue and your letter.”
He noted that Spears, “has been a loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting” her two sons. Rosengart pleaded, “I ask again that your publication of these private matters cease."
A source close to Britney tells RadarOnline.com that she "loves and has always supported her children and wants them to be happy."