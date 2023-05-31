Britney Spears' Lawyer Blasts K-Fed's Attorney For 'Creating Unnecessary Drama,' Says Pop Star Accepts Him Moving Their Sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears’ powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart called out the lawyer representing the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline — accusing him of creating “unnecessary drama” in the press, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, earlier this week, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said his client wanted Spears to approve his planned move from Los Angeles to Hawaii with their sons, Jayden and Sean. However, he claimed Rosengart had failed to respond to him.