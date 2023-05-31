Pay Up: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Kevin Federline Sued By Private School Over Alleged $16k Debt
Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and his wife, Victoria Prince, were hit with a nearly $16,000 lawsuit from the private school their two children attend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The West Valley Christian School located in Los Angeles, California, is suing the former dancer and his spouse for the balance they claim is due in documents filed on May 9, stating the tuition stopped coming in since or on about May 16, 2019.
The parties had previously established a "Registration Contract and Policy and Payment Agreement" for payment in writing on August 1, 2018, which included the names of two of their two children. Among the charges owed, it made note of the application fee, tuition deposit, enrollment fee, and the supply and activity fee, according to the filing obtained by The Blast.
Both of the Federlines signed off on the document.
The services, formerly provided on credit, have not been paid for since the aforementioned date, reps for the private school alleged. "Each of them has failed and refused and continue to fail and refuse to pay all or any part of the remaining balance."
The case will go to trial this fall on November 5 at 8:30 AM.
RadarOnline.com can report that amid his legal drama with the private school, K-Fed recently filed a lawsuit of his own over a separate matter, threatening to take his famous ex to court over his planned move to Hawaii with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, noting he is in a time crunch due to a job offer for Victoria.
In addition to his boys with Spears, the father of six shares his two children with Victoria and has two children with ex Shar Jackson.
Federline pointed out that he retained sole custody of both Sean and Jayden, claiming the Gimme More pop star has been estranged from the two for over a year.
Sources from Spears' inner circle said she did not object to her sons moving with their father to Hawaii, but he may have to file a request for a move-away order if she does not meet the Friday deadline.