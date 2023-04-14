Britney Spears' 'Brutally Honest' Memoir Scheduled To Release In Fall: 'This Book Will Shake The World'

Publishing insiders also revealed the superstar’s book is expected to be “groundbreaking” and an “instant best-seller.”

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” one publishing source told Page Six this week. “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”