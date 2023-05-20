Colin Farrell 'Worried' Over Britney Spears' Book Bombshells, Actor Fears She Will Spill All About Their Short Fling

It was previously reported that her tome's publisher, Simon & Schuster, received "strongly worded legal letters" from those who fear what Spears will share in the upcoming memoir, which has led to its delay. "Britney is brutally honest — there are a lot of nervous A-listers."

Insiders said her book may be just the tip of the iceberg as Hollywood writer Ryan Murphy wants to tell her story in a new TV documentary featuring her own input.

"She would have total control and word is she's mulling over it," the tipster said.