'Absolutely Disgusting': Britney Spears' Husband Slams Doc Claiming Their 11-Month Marriage is in 'Deep Trouble'

By:

May 15 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, spouted off about an upcoming documentary claiming that the pop star's 11-month marriage is in "deep trouble," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 29-year-old actor — who wed Britney in June 2022 — found the accusations "disgusting" and threatened all of the “gaslighting and s---" has to stop.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Sam told his followers via an Instagram Story on Sunday night that has since been deleted.

“It was absolutely disgusting.”

He then asked, "How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?” before calling TMZ's upcoming documentary "clickbait."

"All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” he questioned. "No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online."

Sam warned that “ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”

Sam's rant ended with him warning the “gaslighting and s–t” has to stop.

His stern message came hours before TMZ published a story claiming their marriage is in "deep trouble." Sources also alleged the Womanizer singer has gotten physical with Sam during screaming matches and that he doesn't spend much time at their house.

Last week, the outlet claimed Britney was "hooked" on caffeine, including Red Bull, and staying up for days at a time. The pop star dispelled those rumors, telling her fans she never stays up late and calling Red Bull the “absolutely the worst drink ever.”

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom airs on Monday at 9 PM ET.

