Damage Control: Justin Timberlake 'Desperate' for Advance Copy of Ex Britney Spears' Tell-All Before It Hits the Shelves

Justin Timberlake is hell-bent on getting an advance copy of Britney Spears' juicy tell-all after the pop star signed a $15 million deal to spill secrets about her life and meteoric rise to fame, insiders close to the former NSYNC hitmaker claimed.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com learned that Spears' memoir hit a roadblock and was shockingly delayed over concerns from some A-listers who are worried about what the songstress will share with the world in what is anticipated to be a best-seller.