Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Remarries Nearly One Year After Wedding Crash Arrest
Oops!... He Did It Again! Britney Spears' first ex-husband Jason Alexander said "I do" for the second time, remarrying nearly one year after crashing the pop star's wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jason tied the knot with a woman named Rebecca Bell on March 27, with the couple obtaining a marriage license before walking down the aisle.
Page Six was the first to break the wedding news.
Jason's nuptials to Rebecca hasn't stopped him from speaking out about his first wife, whom he wed in 2004 before getting their marriage annulled. Days ago, he addressed Britney's 13-year conservatorship, posting a 2010 tabloid story about her "cry for help."
"The perfect situation on the outside could be the most abusive on the inside,” Jason's caption read. “How long does it take for someone to get out of abuse? It’s not worth it. The money. The status. Pleasing people." He also included hashtags “#domesticviolence,” “#love,” and “#courage.”
In June 2022, Britney's ex was arrested after he crashed her wedding to Sam Asghari, live-streaming the scary incident by showing her busting into the singer's bedroom.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jason was screaming Britney's name when he managed to slip past security and straight into her multimillion-dollar mansion hours before she wed her third husband. It was later revealed that Jason had a knife on him at the time of the incident.
Britney was granted a three-year restraining order against Jason. He was ordered not to contact the Grammy winner after prosecutors in Ventura County hit him with a felony stalking charge in addition to battery, trespassing, and vandalism.
Jason pled not guilty at his arraignment, but the judge ordered him to turn over any firearms he might have and set his bail at $100,000.
The terrifying footage showed Jason running up the stairs of Britney's home and franticly calling out for the Oops!... I Did It Again singer. Once he exited her house, Jason found his way to his ex's wedding venue outside, where he introduced himself as Britney's "first husband" before finally getting tackled and held until cops arrived to arrest him.
Despite her ex-husband's attempted sabotage, Britney didn't let Jason's shenanigans ruin her special day. The pop princess wed Sam as guests Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton cheered on.
Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn, and her parents, Jamie and Lynne, were shunned from the wedding. Her brother, Bryan, and the two sons she shares with Kevin Federline were invited but did not attend.