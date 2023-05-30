Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Threatening To Move Sons To Hawaii As Pop Star Remains Estranged From For Over a Year
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has threatened to take her to court over his planned move to Hawaii with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, from who the pop star has been estranged for over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Federline gave his ex-wife's lawyers a Friday deadline to sign off on approval of the move.
Federline, who has sole custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James, threatened to take the matter to court if the Gimme More singer didn't sign the paperwork by the end of the week.
Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, claimed that Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was notified on multiple occasions of the planned move.
Kaplan told TMZ that Rosengart was sent correspondence that asked for his client's approval, however, the pop star refused to respond.
Spears wasn't the only parent under the pressure of a looming deadline, either.
Federline's attorney claimed that his client was scheduled to make the move from the mainland to the Hawaiian islands on August 1 — and Spears' inability to respond to his request has deadlocked Federline from renting a home.
Additionally, Federline's wife, Victoria Prince, was in a time crunch to accept a job offer with a university on the Islands.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Colin Farrell 'Worried' Over Britney Spears' Book Bombshells, Actor Fears She Will Spill All About Their Short Fling
- Britney Spears and Husband Sam Step Out Together After Claims He Moved Out of Her Home, Marriage in Trouble
- 'Absolutely Disgusting': Britney Spears' Husband Slams Doc Claiming Their 11-Month Marriage is in 'Deep Trouble'
Federline saw no reason for Spears to reject approval of the move, given the fact that he retained sole custody of their two sons.
Spears' ex-husband stated that his sole custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James also gave him de facto physical custody of the children.
Federline also took a dig in at his ex-wife, as he noted that it had allegedly been over a year since Spears saw her children.
While sources from Spears' camp told the outlet that the pop star did not object to her sons moving with their father to Hawaii, Federline's hands were tied without formal approval from their mother or a court order.
Federline was prepared for the latter, though. Kaplan confirmed that he would file a request for a move-away order with the court should Spears not meet Friday's deadline.