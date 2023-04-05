Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Allegedly Had 'Career Intervention' For Singer In Cabo

Since Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, fans have been desperate for her to return to the studio — and apparently, so has Hudson.

Her last album, Glory, was released in 2016. The 41-year-old singer hasn't debuted any new solo work since — and has only given fans snippets of her life through random dance videos on social media following the end of her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

A source claimed that her manager facilitated the alleged Cabo intervention in hopes of sparking a fire underneath the singer to "get back to what she loves to do."