Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Allegedly Had 'Career Intervention' For Singer In Cabo
Britney Spears' recent Cabo vacation was actually a "career intervention" brought by her longtime manager Cade Hudson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Toxic singer's loyal fans initially questioned the vacation after Spears, 41, was spotting not wearing her wedding ring — sparking speculation there was already trouble in Spears' marriage — but now, an insider claims the trip was Hudson's last-ditch attempt to revitalize the embattled pop icon's music career.
Since Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, fans have been desperate for her to return to the studio — and apparently, so has Hudson.
Her last album, Glory, was released in 2016. The 41-year-old singer hasn't debuted any new solo work since — and has only given fans snippets of her life through random dance videos on social media following the end of her 2019 Las Vegas residency.
A source claimed that her manager facilitated the alleged Cabo intervention in hopes of sparking a fire underneath the singer to "get back to what she loves to do."
The source dished that Hudson believed a return to the studio would help the embattled singer "get back to herself."
"Cade wants to see Britney get back to doing what she loves to do, as she is a talented artist," the source told the Daily Mail. "He knows that she is still passionate about this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Britney Spears' Loved Ones Racing To Save Embattled Pop Star 'Before It's Too Late' As Her Behavior Has 'Everyone Concerned'
- Britney Spears Blames Ex Kevin Federline For Teenage Sons INCING HER OUT Of Their Lives
- Britney Spears Looks Tense In First Night Out With Husband Sam Asghari After Friend’s Failed Intervention
The close pal claimed that while Hudson "wanted to have a career intervention," he also acknowledged Spears' need to rediscover herself following several rough years.
"He told her she cannot throw in the towel yet and he has reminded her of who she really is," the insider said of Hudson's encouragement.
"Their time together has been super special and relaxing and has been eye opening for her, to say the least," the source continued.
They noted that Hudson was "one of the only people in the world that Britney trusts" and that the manager's work with the Gimme More singer was one of his "proudest accomplishments in life."