Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Allegedly Had 'Career Intervention' For Singer In Cabo

aaaa t
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears' recent Cabo vacation was actually a "career intervention" brought by her longtime manager Cade Hudson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Toxic singer's loyal fans initially questioned the vacation after Spears, 41, was spotting not wearing her wedding ring — sparking speculation there was already trouble in Spears' marriage — but now, an insider claims the trip was Hudson's last-ditch attempt to revitalize the embattled pop icon's music career.

Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

Since Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, fans have been desperate for her to return to the studio — and apparently, so has Hudson.

Her last album, Glory, was released in 2016. The 41-year-old singer hasn't debuted any new solo work since — and has only given fans snippets of her life through random dance videos on social media following the end of her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

A source claimed that her manager facilitated the alleged Cabo intervention in hopes of sparking a fire underneath the singer to "get back to what she loves to do."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears and Hudson

The source dished that Hudson believed a return to the studio would help the embattled singer "get back to herself."

"Cade wants to see Britney get back to doing what she loves to do, as she is a talented artist," the source told the Daily Mail. "He knows that she is still passionate about this."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

The close pal claimed that while Hudson "wanted to have a career intervention," he also acknowledged Spears' need to rediscover herself following several rough years.

"He told her she cannot throw in the towel yet and he has reminded her of who she really is," the insider said of Hudson's encouragement.

Article continues below advertisement
bbb
Source: mega

Spears and Sam Asghari

"Their time together has been super special and relaxing and has been eye opening for her, to say the least," the source continued.

They noted that Hudson was "one of the only people in the world that Britney trusts" and that the manager's work with the Gimme More singer was one of his "proudest accomplishments in life."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.