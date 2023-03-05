Britney Spears' Loved Ones Racing To Save Embattled Pop Star 'Before It's Too Late' As Her Behavior Has 'Everyone Concerned'
Friends and family of Britney Spears have grown increasingly concerned over her well-being and are in a "race to save" the pop star "before it's too late," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Loved ones were planning an intervention just weeks ago due to fears "she would die" amid alleged struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Sources close to the Gimme More singer were reportedly alarmed because of her behavior, claiming she has been "flying off the handle" and is "not taking medications that stabilize her."
It was claimed that her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors would have been present for the sit-down chat.
However, someone in Spears' camp is said to have pulled the plug on their plan at the last minute.
"Britney has everyone concerned," an insider told Life & Style. "Even though the last one failed, there's actually another intervention in the works."
Spears, for her part, denied there ever being a staged intervention, also in part claiming that she doesn't currently have a management team "nor will I ever again in my life."
"Enough is enough," the Grammy-winner declared on social media. "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well."
"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it's not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home," she continued.
After her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, the Spears family drama continued as she remained at odds with her estranged father and former conservator, Jamie.
The pop star is still determined to repair her bond with teenage sons Sean and Jayden, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, spoke out about the boys' strained relationship with their mother.
RadarOnline.com has learned that insiders claim Asghari is "worried about his wife" despite speaking out on her behalf amid reports of an intervention.
In a statement, Spears' husband said that an intervention did not occur, adding, "My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances."
"No one is saying she needs to go back under a conservatorship," the insider clarified. "Still, her behavior has become alarming [to those closest to her]."
"She thinks she's perfectly fine," continued the source, claiming that "her biggest fear is being institutionalized again — and she definitely won't let that happen."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Spears for comment.