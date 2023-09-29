Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Not Back on Dating Scene Despite 'Flirting' Rumors: 'He's Interested in His Career'
Britney Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, was claimed to be "mingling with women" at a swanky event on the same day of the pop star's wellness check due to growing concern over her recent social media post; however, RadarOnline.com can reveal, it was strictly business for Spears' ex.
"He is interested in his career, not dating," a source close to Asghari told RadarOnline.com, debunking claims that he was flirting with any female attendees.
The model, 29, was seen chatting with peers at Wednesday's VIP Night Before Dinner ahead of the Zodiac Ball to benefit the Children's Oncology Support Fund.
"It was a feeding frenzy for a single guy," one source told Page Six. The outlet also said the lavish soiree was "dominated by female donors" and chock-full of "very wealthy women," who allegedly raved about Asghari with comments like, "He is amazing."
Despite all the alleged attention, RadarOnline.com is told there's no truth to the flirting rumors. The source shared that Asghari is solely focused on his career and his next gig — presenting an award for the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday.
Interestingly enough, on the same day of the VIP event, cops also paid a visit to Spears' home after someone who knew the pop star expressed concerns following a video she shared in which the chart-topping performer danced with knives.
Spears claimed they were fake and rented by her team from the Hand Prop shop in L.A.
"These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira … a performance I was inspired by," the singer wrote in a caption to address the controversy.
Law enforcement said the initial call for the welfare check was made by a member of the LAPD Smart Team, which handles mental evaluations.
Weeks ago, RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell divorce petition filed by Asghari as the model prepares to fight the prenup he signed before walking down the aisle, citing the date of separation as July 28, 2023.
After their recent visit to her residence, "there's no criminal activity so we're not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime," Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Being a danger to oneself isn't a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who satisfactorily told us she's fine."