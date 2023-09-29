Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Not Back on Dating Scene Despite 'Flirting' Rumors: 'He's Interested in His Career'

Britney Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, was claimed to be "mingling with women" at a swanky event on the same day of the pop star's wellness check due to growing concern over her recent social media post; however, RadarOnline.com can reveal, it was strictly business for Spears' ex.

"He is interested in his career, not dating," a source close to Asghari told RadarOnline.com, debunking claims that he was flirting with any female attendees.

The model, 29, was seen chatting with peers at Wednesday's VIP Night Before Dinner ahead of the Zodiac Ball to benefit the Children's Oncology Support Fund.