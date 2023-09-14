Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Britney Spears
Exclusive Details

Britney Spears and Felon Ex-Housekeeper Paul Soliz Are Not a ‘Couple,’ Pop Star Cut Off Contact With Rumored Fling

britney spears not couple felon ex housekeeper paul soliz cut off contact
Source: MEGA

Sources say Britney cut off communication with the felon.

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears has cut off communications with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz — who was rumored to have been hooking up with with the pop star after her split from Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Britney and Paul, who was hired to clean her bathrooms, are not a couple despite reports.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears not couple felon ex housekeeper paul soliz cut off contact

Sources say Britney and Paul are not a "couple."

The duo has been photographed recently driving out around Los Angeles. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Britney’s close friends were extremely concerned about the relationship given Paul’s lengthy rap sheet.

Court records show Paul was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell in 2004. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison. He was arrested for “disturbing the peace” in 2019 and spent two days behind bars. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears not couple felon ex housekeeper paul soliz cut off contact
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Britney has stopped talking to the housekeeper.

In 2020, Paul was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He spoke to Us Weekly while leaving a recent court hearing.

He told the outlet, "I'm not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record -- I get it. I'm a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile."

Article continues below advertisement

Sources told the outlet that Paul “isn't good for her" and that Britney’s friends “aren't supportive of the relationship."

Another insider said Britney was attracted to Paul because he made her feel “like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam.”

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
britney spears not couple felon ex housekeeper paul soliz cut off contact
Source: MEGA

Sam has remained quiet in the past couple of weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the initial connection, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Britney and Paul are no longer in communication with each other.

Daily Mail reported Britney distanced herself from Paul after finding out about his criminal background.

britney spears not couple felon ex housekeeper paul soliz cut off contact
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline is plotting to increase his child support payments from Britney.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s husband Sam filed for divorce in early August. He demanded spousal support and his legal fees paid for by the pop star.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the two signed an “iron-cladprenuptial agreement that leaves Sam with very little. Britney has been paying for Sam to live in a luxury penthouse while the divorce plays out.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the housekeeper drama, Britney's ex Kevin Federline is plotting to increase the child support payments he receives from the singer.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.