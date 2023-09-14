Britney Spears and Felon Ex-Housekeeper Paul Soliz Are Not a ‘Couple,’ Pop Star Cut Off Contact With Rumored Fling
Britney Spears has cut off communications with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz — who was rumored to have been hooking up with with the pop star after her split from Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that Britney and Paul, who was hired to clean her bathrooms, are not a couple despite reports.
The duo has been photographed recently driving out around Los Angeles. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Britney’s close friends were extremely concerned about the relationship given Paul’s lengthy rap sheet.
Court records show Paul was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell in 2004. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison. He was arrested for “disturbing the peace” in 2019 and spent two days behind bars. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation.
In 2020, Paul was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He spoke to Us Weekly while leaving a recent court hearing.
He told the outlet, "I'm not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record -- I get it. I'm a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile."
Sources told the outlet that Paul “isn't good for her" and that Britney’s friends “aren't supportive of the relationship."
Another insider said Britney was attracted to Paul because he made her feel “like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam.”
- Britney Spears’ Jobless Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Plotting For Child Support Increase Weeks After Denying His Move to Hawaii Was Part of Scheme for More Money
- Madonna 'Eager' to Show Britney Spears 'Support' and 'Guidance' During Sam Asghari Divorce
- Sam Asghari Did Not 'Secretly Work' With Britney Spears' Estranged Dad Jamie During Relationship: Source
Despite the initial connection, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Britney and Paul are no longer in communication with each other.
Daily Mail reported Britney distanced herself from Paul after finding out about his criminal background.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s husband Sam filed for divorce in early August. He demanded spousal support and his legal fees paid for by the pop star.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the two signed an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement that leaves Sam with very little. Britney has been paying for Sam to live in a luxury penthouse while the divorce plays out.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the housekeeper drama, Britney's ex Kevin Federline is plotting to increase the child support payments he receives from the singer.