Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Demanding Child Support Increase Weeks After Denying His Move to Hawaii Was Part of Scheme for More Money
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is plotting to take the entertainer back to court for an increase in his child support checks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, K-Fed, who shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with Britney, has had talks with his lawyers about the situation.
At the moment, Spears pays Federline $40k per month in child support. The amount was based on the parties sharing joint custody of the kids. However, Spears and her sons have been estranged for a bit and they recently moved to Hawaii with Federline, his wife and their children.
Sources told TMZ that Federline believes his child support should be higher since he has the kids 100% of the time.
Preston will turn 18 in a couple of weeks, which means the $20k Spears paid for him monthly will be done — which would have left Federline with $20k in child support per month.
However, he believes the $20k per month paid for James, which doesn’t end until 2025, should be increased since the teenager is with him all the time.
As we previously reported, in May, Federline threatened to take Spears back to court if she didn’t sign off on him and their kids moving to Hawaii.
His lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, claimed Federline’s wife Victoria Prince had a job offer and they needed to move quickly. The lawyer claimed Spears had not seen her children in over a year.
As we first reported, Spears’ powerhouse lawyer Mathew Rosengart fired off a letter to Federline’s attorney blasting his threats.
Rosengart wrote, “Preston Federline will no longer be a minor as of August 1, 2023, Jayden Federline is nearing the age of maturity, and Kevin Federline has sole legal custody. As I previously advised you, to her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”
He accused Federline’s lawyer of pushing the story in the press. Rosengart said to Kaplan, “I urged you to keep your request and the underlying issue private, for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”
He added, “I was particularly concerned because your client previously—and appallingly—violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview.”
Spears has yet to comment on Federline’s plan to take her back to court.
All this comes months after Federline claimed his move to Hawaii had nothing to do with some plot to increase his child support.
Hawaii allows parents to collect child support for children up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled in school. California only allows child support until the kid turns 18.
“A lot of people say a lot of stupid things,” Federline said about the theory.
Last month, Spears’ fans spread rumors that Federline was moving to the Aloha State so he could extend the number of years that she has to pay him child support.