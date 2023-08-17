Britney Spears’ Divorce Attorney, Hired to Fight Sam in Court, Quit On Her in 2007 For Being a 'Problem Client' During War With Kevin Federline

Britney Spears hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in her nasty split from husband Sam Asghari — but the pop star and the lawyer did not see eye to eye back in 2007, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Spears was hit with divorce papers by Asgahri on Wednesday. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Sources close to the situation revealed the two have been fighting nonstop for months and he recently moved out of her LA mansion.