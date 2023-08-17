Britney Spears’ Divorce Attorney, Hired to Fight Sam in Court, Quit On Her in 2007 For Being a 'Problem Client' During War With Kevin Federline
Britney Spears hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in her nasty split from husband Sam Asghari — but the pop star and the lawyer did not see eye to eye back in 2007, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Spears was hit with divorce papers by Asgahri on Wednesday. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Sources close to the situation revealed the two have been fighting nonstop for months and he recently moved out of her LA mansion.
An insider claimed Asghari accused Spears of cheating on him — which sources claim Spears denied. Sources claimed that Spears’ ex threatened to release embarrassing information about her unless they renegotiated the prenuptial agreement.
In his divorce petition, Asghari demanded monthly spousal support from Spears. His lawyer, Neal Hersh, also made note that, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”
"There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time,” the attorney added.
Insider said Wasser will fight any attempt by Asghari to challenge the terms of the prenup. Instead, sources believe Spears will write her ex a one-time check which will end the prenup fight.
Spears has a past with Wasser. In 2007, the entertainer hired the attorney to represent her in the divorce with Kevin Federline. Wasser was around for months before she quit in September 2007.
At the time, TMZ reported that Wasser withdrew from the case because Spears “just didn’t listen” and wouldn’t follow her lawyer’s advice to “maintain custody and end the war.”
The report labeled Spears as a “problem client.”
During her time working for Spears, Wasser was able to hash out a 50/50 custody split with Federline. Years later, the arrangement changed to Federline having primary custody.
Spears eventually hired attorney Marci Levine to take over for Wasser. However, a couple of months later, she rehired Wasser to be her divorce lawyer.
Wasser’s celebrity clients include Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Angelina Jolie, Kris Jenner, Johnny Depp, Maria Shriver and countless others.