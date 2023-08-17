Britney Spears Hires Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian's High-Powered Divorce Lawyer to Fight Sam Asghari's Prenup Fight

Britney Spears has called in the big guns to fight her estranged husband Sam Asghari after he filed for divorce and suggested he plans to fight for the prenuptial agreement to be thrown out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed Spears hired lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in divorce court. The pop star will still be represented by her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart in her fight with her estranged father.