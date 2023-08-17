Britney Spears Hires Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian's High-Powered Divorce Lawyer to Fight Sam Asghari's Prenup Fight
Britney Spears has called in the big guns to fight her estranged husband Sam Asghari after he filed for divorce and suggested he plans to fight for the prenuptial agreement to be thrown out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Spears hired lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in divorce court. The pop star will still be represented by her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart in her fight with her estranged father.
Wasser has represented everyone from Kim Kardashian in her divorce from Kanye West, Kevin Costner in his bitter ongoing split with his ex Christine, Dr. Dre in his divorce war, Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Kelis, Patricia Arquette, Kate Walsh, Johnny Knoxville, Jimmy Iovine and Maria Shriver.
As we previously reported, earlier this week, sources revealed Spears and her husband had split and were headed to divorce. An insider claimed that Asghari accused his wife of cheating on him — which she adamantly denied.
The argument was so intense that he moved out of Spears’ home and the two cut off communication. The source told TMZ that Asghari had not been spending much time with Spears in the past couple of months.
An insider claimed the two often had blowout fights.
Spears had her husband sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. The actor filed for divorce yesterday and revealed he plans to put up a fight over Spears’ money.
In his petition, filed by attorney Neal Hersh, Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He asked for monthly spousal support and his legal bills be paid by Spears.
Asghari revealed his plans to fight the prenup when his lawyer added, "[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party."
He then said, "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."
Spears hired Wasser as sources claim Ashari has threatened to expose embarrassing information about his estranged wife unless the prenup is renegotiated.