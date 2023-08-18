REVEALED: Britney Spears’ Prenup With Ex Sam Asghari Cut Him Off From Spousal Support, Had Strict NDA

Britney Spears and her team weren’t taking any chances when it came to Sam Asghari — and they had him sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that protected the pop star’s fortune and left him with nothing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that before Spears and Asghari walked down the aisle on June 9, 2022, the ex-backup dancer was presented with legal paperwork that laid out what he would receive in the event of a split.