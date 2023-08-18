Your tip
REVEALED: Britney Spears' Prenup With Ex Sam Asghari Cut Him Off From Spousal Support, Had Strict NDA

Source: MEGA
Aug. 18 2023, Updated 10:12 a.m. ET

Britney Spears and her team weren’t taking any chances when it came to Sam Asghari — and they had him sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that protected the pop star’s fortune and left him with nothing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that before Spears and Asghari walked down the aisle on June 9, 2022, the ex-backup dancer was presented with legal paperwork that laid out what he would receive in the event of a split.

Source: MEGA

Sam has hired Hollywood lawyer Neal Hersh to represent him in the fight.

Per the prenup, Spears will not have to pay her ex a dime in spousal support, nor will she be required to make any sort of lump sum payment to Asghari.

The agreement does allow Asghari to keep any gifts he received from Spears over the years and his cars. In addition, the deal had an “extensive confidentiality clause,” according to TMZ.

Source: RadarOnline.com

Check out Sam's divorce petition.

As we previously reported, earlier this week Asghari filed for divorce from Spears after less than 2 years of marriage. He listed the date of marriage as June 11, 2022, and the date of separation as July 28, 2023.

Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked that he be awarded monthly spousal support from Spears, despite the prenup terms.

Source: MEGA

Sam demanded monthly support in his divorce.

“[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. [Sam] reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof,” Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh wrote in court documents, “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”

Ashgari asked that his legal bills be paid by Spears.

Source: MEGA

Britney hired powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in the case.

Following the divorce, sources told Page Six that Asgahri was threatening to release embarrassing information about the singer unless she renegotiated their prenup.

Asghari denied the claims through a rep. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," the statement said. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."

