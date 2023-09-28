Cops Visit Britney Spears for Welfare Check After Person 'Who Knew' Pop Star Called Following Bikini-Clad Knife Dance

Law enforcement sources got the call on Wednesday expressing fears for Spears' well-being over her recent social media activity. Deputies had been informed about a new video she shared of herself flailing around butcher knives while she danced.

In the viral clip, Spears twirled and did her own choreography wearing a polka-dot crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms, assuring fans the knives were fake.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department ventured to her Thousand Oaks house, sending a group that handles mental evaluations, according to TMZ.