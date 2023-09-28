Cops Visit Britney Spears for Welfare Check After Person 'Who Knew' Pop Star Called Following Bikini-Clad Knife Dance
Cops paid a visit to Britney Spears' house for a welfare check after a concerned call from someone "who knew" the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Officers spoke with Spears' security on arrival, who confirmed to the LAPD Smart Team that she was fine so they left as the singer did not wish to speak to them.
Law enforcement sources got the call on Wednesday expressing fears for Spears' well-being over her recent social media activity. Deputies had been informed about a new video she shared of herself flailing around butcher knives while she danced.
In the viral clip, Spears twirled and did her own choreography wearing a polka-dot crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms, assuring fans the knives were fake.
Out of an abundance of caution, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department ventured to her Thousand Oaks house, sending a group that handles mental evaluations, according to TMZ.
In a follow-up clip, the ...Baby One More Time hitmaker had a white bandage wrapped around her arm and an apparent cut on her thigh, leading some fans to believe she may have sustained the injuries while dancing.
"Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira," Spears captioned her latest video.
- Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check
- Revealed: The Man Who Stole Britney Spears' Heart — Inside Her Closeness With a Convicted Criminal Turned Housekeeper
- Britney Spears Looks Tense In First Night Out With Husband Sam Asghari After Friend’s Failed Intervention
According to a bombshell 2023 documentary, Spears has a "fascination with knives" and lives in "mortal fear" of being "re-institutionalized" and that someone will come into her home in the middle of the night, "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."
Spears was released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, having since called it quits with estranged husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blow up."
Hollywood attorney Neal Hersh is representing the former backup dancer in his divorce proceedings, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, asking the court to award him monthly spousal support.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. [Sam] reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof," the filing stated, also seeking for his legal bills to be covered by Spears.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As we previously reported, Spears hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to fight her ex's attempt to throw out the prenup now that they are going their separate ways.