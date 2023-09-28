Oops!... She Did It Again: 10 Times Britney Spears' Bizarre Instagram Behavior Sparked Concern
Britney Spears Danced with Knives
Fans' hearts dropped after Britney Spears uploaded a new video of herself dancing while waving two large knives around on September 25.
The 41-year-old Toxic singer donned white underwear and a crop top as she swung her knives while showing off her moves. However, she clarified in the caption that the blades were fake.
"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today," Spears wrote. "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."
Did Britney Spears Cut Herself?
Although Spears claimed the knives were fake, she left everyone concerned when she shared a since-deleted follow-up video showing a bandage on her arm and a cut on her thigh and lower back.
She did not share how she got the apparent injuries, but they were not visible in the knife video she posted on Monday.
Pop Star's Deactivated Instagram Multiple Times
After releasing new music in July, Spears appeared to have deactivated her Instagram page. The move left everyone concerned again, as they thought she might harm herself.
Meanwhile, others tried calming the supporters down by mentioning that she might have left the social media temporarily because of the rude comments she received after dropping her new song with Will.i.am.
"I'm not surprised Britney has deactivated her Instagram, the amount of so called fans being rude and nasty about Mind Your Business is absolutely horrid !!" one fan said. "She owes us nothing, so if you're a true fan, maybe try be supportive of her."
She Posted a 'Strange' Update
On March 26, the …Baby One More Time singer shared a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a blank white image. She did not give a hint or explanation as to why she uploaded the photo, but her followers tried to decode it as she once tried to send cryptic messages amid the #FreeBritney movement.
Britney Spears' 'Complex' Medical Issues Also Worried Fans
Amid reports that Spears' friends planned – and canceled – an intervention for her, fans grew more concerned. Meanwhile, a source told Page Six in February that her medical status was "far more complex" than fans thought, making everyone more anxious.
"Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney's medical status really is," an unnamed insider said. "If people knew Britney's actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize."
Police Responded to Her Home Due to Concerned Fans
Although Spears has a history of deactivating her Instagram account, her fans contacted the police in January after she left the social media page again.
A Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told TMZ that they began receiving phone calls from Spears' worried fans after the If U Seek Amy singer deleted her account. They asked them to perform a wellness check at her Calabasas, Calif., home.
After the incident, she told her fans that her privacy was invaded and things "went a little too far."
"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," Spears said. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."
Britney Spears Posted 'Strange' Social Media Posts
Even before Sam Asghari filed for a divorce, Spears had already troubled fans with her disturbing videos and pictures. Her supporters saw her strange behavior when she posted similar photos with the same caption online.
Confused fans asked what she was up to and if she was okay by leaving comments on her account.
"Nothing is right about this," one said, with another exclaiming, "This wasn't yesterday! You still in your old house now? Wtf is goin on Britney!? Where tf is Britney ???"
'What the Hell Is Going On?'
Fans were disturbed again when Spears said she had no idea whether she would return to the stage.
The Gimme More singer said, "The question is, 'am I ready to take the stage again, am I going to take the stage again, will I ever take the stage again?' I have no idea. I'm having fun right now I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so, that's it."
With that, her supporters were left wondering whether she was okay at that time.
Did She Have a 'Special Emergency Episode'?
In April 2019, fan podcast "Britney's Gram" claimed that Spears was admitted to a mental facility against her will despite the confirmation that the pop princess was only undergoing a treatment program.
Spears soon dismissed the claims and said there was nothing to be worried about her at all.
"All is well," she clarified. "My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon."
Britney Spears Recorded Another Bizarre Video
Concerns about Spears' mental health grew in December 2019 when she unveiled a bizarre Instagram video in which she can be seen wearing extremely dark eye makeup and a sundress. According to fans, she appeared "manic" in the "troubling" video, so they asked her to consult a trauma therapist.