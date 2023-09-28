Oops!... She Did It Again: 10 Times Britney Spears' Bizarre Instagram Behavior Sparked Concern

Fans' hearts dropped after Britney Spears uploaded a new video of herself dancing while waving two large knives around on September 25.

The 41-year-old Toxic singer donned white underwear and a crop top as she swung her knives while showing off her moves. However, she clarified in the caption that the blades were fake.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today," Spears wrote. "Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."