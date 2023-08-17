Read The Divorce Petition Filed by Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Demanding Monthly Spousal Support From Pop Star
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell divorce petition filed by Britney Spears’ soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari — as the one-time backup dancer prepares to fight the prenup he signed before walking down the aisle.
On Wednesday, Ashgari filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. Spears’ ex-hired Hollywood attorney Neal Hersh to represent him in the case.
In the filing, Ashgari listed the date of marriage as June 11, 2022, and the date of separation as July 28, 2023. The marriage lasted a total of 1 year and 1 month.
The actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In addition, he asked the court to award him monthly spousal support and cut the singer off from any potential support.
“[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. [Sam] reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof,” Hersh wrote adding, “There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”
Ashgari asked that his legal bills be paid by Spears.
For her part, Spears hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to fight her ex’s attempt to throw out the prenup.
Wasser clients include Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, Maria Shriver, Dr. Dre and countless others.
As we previously reported, prior to the divorce being filed, sources claimed Spears's husband accused her of cheating on him. An insider said the two have been having blowout fights for months and he recently moved out of the home.
A source told Page Six that Asgahri has threatened to release embarrassing information about Spears unless the prenup is reworked to provide for him more.
A source told the outlet that Asghari has been "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”
A source close to Asgahri has denied the accusations.
Another source told TMZ that Asghari claims Spears attacked him multiple times during their relationship. He told his inner circle that security had to be called numerous times. However, Asgahri claimed that while security wasn't around one time, Spears attacked him while he was sleeping and gave him a black eye.