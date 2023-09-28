Justin Timberlake Holding Up NSYNC Reunion Tour, Demanding Bigger Paycheck Than Bandmates: Report
Former boy band member Justin Timberlake is reportedly holding up the highly anticipated NSYNC reunion with his demands for a hefty cut of the profits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told The National Enquirer that a rumored reunion tour was far from having No Strings Attached.
NSYNC's appearance at the MTV Awards ignited hopes for a full-fledged reunion tour, but behind the scenes, there was one big sour note with Timberlake allegedly wanting a much bigger slice of the pie.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Without Justin, there's no comeback, no tour, no money," a source dished to the National Enquirer. "Only a fool would think the group should split everything five ways. Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fantone have had little success on their own, so it makes sense that Justin get more."
Sources told the outlet that Timberlake sought as much as 80% of the potential net profits should the band decide to take on a tour.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Timberlake's rep for comment.
Though talk of the group getting back together was reinvigorated by their recent award show reunion, it wasn't the first time in recent years that NSYNC has floated the idea of serenading fans with their classic hits.
It also wasn't the first time Timberlake was accused of being the roadblock between an NSYNC revival and fans. An insider previously claimed that "Lance Bass and the other guys in the group would love to have a reunion tour and record new music but Justin is the one stopping it."
At the time, the source said Timberlake had "worked so hard to establish himself as a solo artist" and the singer had "no interest in going back into the past."
"If the guys want to do it without him, they are welcome, but Justin will not be part of it," the insider said at the time.
The band first reunited in 2017 to commemorate their star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. While the cameo of the members back together sparked similar feelings as today, fans were disappointed when the group ultimately failed to tour.