Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Ready for Therapy Refresh After 'Ups and Downs' in Their Marriage: Sources

Timberlake said it was not the "example" he wished to set for his son, adding, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

Although they moved past the situation and have grown stronger as a couple, insiders said that Jessica wants to ensure it was a mistake that he learned from and will not be repeating down the line.

"They've worked hard to keep things together," a friend dished. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."