Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Ready for Therapy Refresh After 'Ups and Downs' in Their Marriage: Sources
Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, wants him to consider another round of marriage counseling after "ups and downs" in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The NSYNC crooner was first romantically linked to the 7th Heaven sweetheart in 2007 and they wed in October 2012, having since welcomed two boys, Silas and Phineas.
Their high-profile marriage was put to the ultimate test in 2019 when JT was photographed getting cozy with costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out after filming their drama flick, Palmer, in New Orleans.
The boybander-turned-blockbuster movie star later issued a public apology and stated that "nothing happened" between himself and his costar, still owning up to his "strong lapse in judgment."
Timberlake said it was not the "example" he wished to set for his son, adding, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."
Although they moved past the situation and have grown stronger as a couple, insiders said that Jessica wants to ensure it was a mistake that he learned from and will not be repeating down the line.
"They've worked hard to keep things together," a friend dished. "She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."
The source said that Jessica has adjusted well to his busy schedule while taking care of the kids but thinks another round of therapy wouldn't hurt. It was noted that Justin has been a doting dad, working to keep things together.
"Jessica knows Justin is going to be gone for the better part of a year, and she can't travel with him because of their kids," said the pal. "She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future. She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."