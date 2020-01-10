Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake To Earn Jessica Biel’s Trust As 'Stay-At-Home' Dad Following PDA Scandal The actor's days of going as he pleased ‘are absolutely over.’

Justin Timberlake has a way to go before he’s earned his wife’s complete trust and being a stay-at-home dad is one approach, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Jessica Biel, 37, is requesting her famous hubby, 38, spend more time at home with their son Silas following November’s PDA scandal.

“The days of Justin taking two week golf trips with his buddies to Hawaii and Florida are officially over, and that’s not going to change anytime soon,” an informant exclusively told Radar.

“The real problem here is that before this whole scandal happened, Justin was spending a lot of time on the road while Jessica was stranded in Beverly Hills, responsible for their kid, for keeping up the house,” the informant continued, while also revealing the singer’s reasoning behind his frequent getaways “and she just had to go along with Justin, who makes ten or even a hundred times as much money as her, being the breadwinner who needs regular vacations to recharge his batteries.”

Now, however, Biel’s putting her foot down and demanding some changes.

“It’s an entirely new reality now, and if Justin absolutely has to go on the road for any reason, even for a movie shoot, he’s going to have to figure out how to bring the whole family,” said the informant. “Jessica allowed Justin to come and go as he pleased for years but those days are absolutely over and for the sake of Silas, it’s time for Justin to become a stay-at-home dad!”

Radar readers know Timberlake dug himself in a hole when he was spotted stroking costar Alisha Wainwright‘s knee during a boozy night out.

Following the incident, the Palmer actress’ representative claimed there was “no validity” to the rumors, and Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife and son for his “strong lapse in judgment.”

He even tried to invite her to the movie set so she could observe his relationship with Wainwright, 30, herself.

But Biel is not letting up that easy.

Aside from thoughts of putting the former boy bander through a lie detector test, she is even giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Radar previously reported exclusively she’s “healthy flirting” with other men and Timberlake is getting ,”worried.”

“He’s sending her flirty texts and calling three times a day to say ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you,” a source told Radar.