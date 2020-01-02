Jessica Biel Flirting With Men After Justin Timberlake Scandal

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessica’s 2020 Revenge! Biel Secretly Flirting With Mystery Men Amid Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal The actress has actor hubby 'worried’ with all the attention she is getting.

Jessica Biel is giving her husband Justin Timberlake a taste of his own medicine, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star, 37, is turning the tables on the former boy bander, 38, with a few harmless conversations and friendly exchanges with other guys, according to a source.

“Jessica’s found out that some healthy flirting with other men goes a long way. She’s showing off her amazing bod and smile and the guys are noticing more,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “They’ve always thought she was hot but she never reciprocated, until now.”

The mother-of-one also upped the ante by ignoring Timberlake, and it all seems to be working in her favor!

“Jessica’s got Justin worried and that’s the best feeling in the world, not that she would ever cheat on him,” the insider added. “It’s just kind of nice getting all this attention from Justin. He’s sending her flirty texts and calling three times a day to say ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you.’”

The “Sexy Back” singer has even taken his praises to social media.

Less than two weeks ago, he commented under her Instagram post with two hearts and one heart-eye emoji.

Radar readers know Timberlake is working hard to earn Biel’s trust since photos of him getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright made its way around the internet.

One week later, the actor broke his silence with an apology to his wife and family for his “lapse in judgement,” and “for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.”

Us Weekly reported the “Cry Me A River” hitmaker even invited his wife to New Orleans to spend some time with him on the set of the movie.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” a source told Us.

Despite being “very upset and embarrassed” by her husband’s “inappropriate” behavior, Biel is reportedly taking him up on the offer.

“Jessica plans to visit him there,” the source continued, adding that the married pair are also “planning to go out together.”