Still Apologizing? Justin Timberlake Leaves Flirty Comment On Jessica Biel’s Instagram After PDA Scandal The singer is still trying to make good after being caught with another woman.

Justin Timberlake is continuing his campaign to prove his love for wife Jessica Biel, following his recent PDA scandal.

On Monday, December 16, the actor posted a flirty comment under her recent Instagram post.

“Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon,” Biel, 37, captioned a boomerang of herself sitting on a balance chair and smiling.

The “Sexy Back” singer, 38, was quick to give his own special seal of approval, leaving two heart emojis and a heart-eye emoji in the comments field.

That followed another comment Timberlake left on her earlier post, which featured a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with Gaiam.

Under the photo, Timberlake wrote “Squad” with another heart eye emoji.

As Radar readers know, Timberlake has been begging forgiveness from his wife ever since he was spotted getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out in New Orleans.

In published photos, the pair, who are filming the movie in the Big Easy, took a break from acting to enjoy some drinks on a hotel balcony together.

Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand.

“At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee,” a witness recalled. “She then gently started stroking his leg.”

A week later, Timberlake finally broke his silence on the incident, apologizing to his wife and family for, “putting them through such an embarrassing situation,” but reiterating that he did nothing wrong.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed.

Since then, the “Cry Me a River” singer has seemingly been on a non-stop quest to regain Biel’s trust, and has invited his wife to spend some time with him on his New Orleans movie set.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” a source told Us Weekly.

And the actress is reportedly taking him up on his offer!

“Jessica plans to visit him there,” the source continued, adding that the married pair are also “planning to go out together.”

Still, regaining trust may be an uphill battle for the superstar, as Biel is reportedly “very upset and embarrassed” by the former boy bander’s behavior, and “thought it was completely inappropriate.”