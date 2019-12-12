Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Apologetic Justin Timberlake Invites Jessica Biel to ‘Palmer’ Set After PDA With Costar The actor/singer wants his wife to see 'nothing is going on between him and Alisha.'

Justin Timberlake is trying his best to earn back Jessica Biel‘s trust.

The actress wants his wife to visit his movie set and assess his relationship with costar Alisha Wainwright, Us Weekly reports.

“Justin has told Jessica to come down to New Orleans while he is shooting [Palmer] so she can see for herself that nothing is going on between him and Alisha,” a source told the publication.

And the actress, 37, is reportedly taking him up on his offer! “Jessica plans to visit him there,” the source continued, adding they are also “planning to go out together.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Timberlake, 38, was spotted drinking and getting cozy with Palmer co-star Wainwright, 30, in a New Orleans bar.

The Sun broke the news that the two, “were smiling and laughing” as they held hands.

At the time, an inebriated Timberlake was also seen playing with Wainwright’s hands as she stroked his leg.

Following the shocking reports, Radar exclusively learned Biel experienced a range of emotions. “She’s gone from being in total shock to being livid and demanding to know what the hell is going on here,” an insider told Radar at the time.

“(Biel’s) trusted him in the past but this is beyond any level of acceptability, even if he was totally bombed that night.”

Though sources at the bar told Us Weekly the co-stars are “just friends,” Timberlake obeyed his wife’s demands and issued an apology to his wife of seven years.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” the former posted on his Instagram page on December 4.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” the “Cry Me A River” singer said about his only child, Silas, 4.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”