Justin Timberlake's Security Bans Photos After Drunken Night Out With Sexy Costar, Source Claims ‘Heads will roll’ after the singer was caught getting cozy with Alisha Wainwright.

No more Kodak moments for Justin Timberlake!

After shocking photos leaked of Jessica Biel‘s husband and his costar Alisha Wainwright holding hands and getting cozy, RadarOnline.com has learned his security team has kicked into high gear to make sure a breach never happens again!

“How was Justin allowed to sit outside on a balcony in New Orleans? Where was his security team?” A source told the STRAIGHT SHUTER podcast. “As bad as the flirty photos are for his marriage, things could have been worse.”

As Radar recently reported, Timberlake, who has been married to Biel for seven years, found life a lot harder in the “Big Easy” after he was spotted on a drunken night out with Wainwright, his costar on the new movie Palmer.

According to witnesses, Timberlake appeared to be inebriated as he was stumbling and sipping on drinks, but it was the interaction between the two stars that seemed to shock fans.

Wainwright, 30, was spotted stroking the singer’s knee, before he grabbed her hand, all in public and all in clear view for spying eyes.

Big mistake, said the source.

“A star as big as Justin should have security with him at all times making sure he is safe,” the insider noted. “A private area at the back of the bar, away from any windows, is where he should have been enjoying his evening.”

A week later, Timberlake issued an apology to his wife for his “strong lapse in judgment.”

“Let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed on Instagram. “This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Since the photos were first published, Wainwright and Timberlake have both been snapped back on set together — but void of any joy or smiles.

“Heads will roll over this,” the source insisted. “Now no one will be able to take his picture.”