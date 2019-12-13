Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Where’s Alisha? Lonely Justin Timberlake Hangs Out On New Orleans Balcony After PDA With Costar

Where’s Alisha? Lonely Justin Timberlake Hangs Out On New Orleans Balcony After PDA With Costar

Where’s Alisha? Lonely Justin Timberlake Hangs Out On New Orleans Balcony After PDA With Costar Married actor was caught holding Wainwright's hand last month.

Justin Timberlake was spotted yet again on a New Orleans balcony, but this time, his costar Alisha Wainwright was nowhere to be found!

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor, 37, clad in a black sweat suit, stood alone as he looked out into the Louisiana streets.

He was captured by photographers despite claims “no will be able to take his picture” following his PDA scandal with Wainwright.

As Radar readers know, last month photos leaked of Timberlake and his Palmer costar, 30, holding hands while they enjoyed a night out at a New Orleans bar.

According to witnesses, the singer was seen stumbling and sipping on drinks, but his interaction with Wainwright might have been the biggest sign of his inebriation!

The former boy bander rested her hands on his knees before she stroked his legs. Then he took a hold of her hands and started playing with them.

Ahead of this sighting, the pair reportedly spent 40 minutes alone on the balcony before joining a small group at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street.

Fans were shocked by the bombshell news, but not any more than his wife of seven years, Jessica Biel.

“She’s gone from being in total shock to being livid and demanding to know what the hell is going on here,” an insider previously told Radar exclusively.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star, 37, “trusted him in the past but this is beyond any level of acceptability, even if he was totally bombed that night,” the source continued.

She reportedly even demanded a public apology from him, which he eventually issued on social media.

In his “sorry” note, he apologized for his “lapse in judgement” and clarified “nothing had happened” between him and Wainwright.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed on Instagram. “This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” Timberlake concluded.

Check out the gallery for more!