Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal With His Sexy Costar May Save Jimmy Fallon’s Career! The actor ‘needs public sympathy’ and the TV host ‘needs ratings,’ claims a source.

Justin Timberlake’s sneaky PDA with Alisha Wainwright, 30, could be a big help for his buddy Jimmy Fallon’s sagging Tonight Show numbers!

And that’s why Fallon, 45, was on the phone with the “Cry Me A River” singer immediately after Timberlake, 38, brought the sexy back on that New Orleans balcony. The guys have been friends for years and their antics on the late-night show could help both when they need it most.

“Justin needs public sympathy and Jimmy needs ratings,” a source told gossip writer A.J. Benza’s Fame column, exclusively appearing on RadarOnline.com.

“As soon as Justin is not on location shooting Palmer, they’ll work out a deal to get him to the show to perform the perfect song parody or funny skit or just an open and honest conversation,” the source said.

“Everybody wants J.T. on their show, he’s a big get,” continued the insider, adding, “But he’ll only do Jimmy’s.”

A rep for Fallon said they have no current plans for Timberlake to appear on the show.

Hailey Allows Justin To Get Tattoo — In Exchange For A Baby

Hailey Bieber is not pregnant. But it could be that Justin Bieber’s latest neck tattoo inked the deal for his new wife to get what she wants in the immediate future – and that’s a lil’ Biebs!

Sources told Fame that Hailey, 23, was not too keen with Justin, 25, inking a bird — which joined his other animals tats of a giant bear and lion near his face — but she gave him the go-ahead on one condition: That they try and conceive a child in the coming year.

“Justin was fine with what Hailey asked of him,” the source said. “He’s already kind of hinted that he wants to start a family soon, so he feels like he was able to get the tat thrown in basically with no hassle.”

Corey Feldman Tries To Help Aaron Carter Raise Cash

They may have had their differences on Marriage Boot Camp, but apparently Aaron Carter thought it was a good idea to accept Corey Feldman’s advice on how to lift himself out of financial trouble.

When the troubled 32-year-old pop singer recently made desperate pleas for cash donations on a GoFundMe page he set up, it was partly because Feldman, 48, convinced him to do so.

In his hopes to raise $100,000 in donations to move out of California immediately, Carter admitted to fans that his bank account isn’t as big as he brags.

The embattled posted an Instagram live video, saying, “I’m begging you and pleading [with] you. Help me raise $100,000 as soon as I can so I can move to an undisclosed location where I am safe … Please trust what I am saying and please donate the money.”

Sources told Fame that Carter was unsure of taking this tact, but Feldman — who used this platform to raise thousands from his fans to help him finance a documentary about the alleged sexual abuse he suffered as a child star — convinced him to do it.

“They didn’t really connect until Corey told him how much money he got from his fans,” one insider said, “and then Aaron was all in.”

But when fewer than $2,000 dribbled in, Carter pulled the plug on the account.

A rep for Feldman denies he told Carter to start a GoFundMe.