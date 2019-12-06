Hailey Talks 'False Drama Between Women' After Selena's Revenge Songs About Justin Baldwin denies she ever reacted to Gomez's scathing new hits.

Hailey Baldwin is staying away from the drama after fans accused her of shading Selena Gomez following the release of her revenge music about Justin Bieber.

In an interview with British Vogue, the model admitted she sees a dark side to social media and believes it has made relationships between people very difficult.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity,” Baldwin, 23, said, “and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just toxic.”

Baldwin’s comments came weeks after she was blasted for her alleged reaction to Gomez’s scathing new hits. RadarOnline.com readers recall that just moments after the singer released “Lose You To Love Me” — about losing Bieber, 25, to Baldwin following years of on-and-off romance — Baldwin posted an Instagram Story featuring a screenshot of a song titled “I’ll Kill You.” Fans assumed the violent phrase was a dig at Gomez, 27, but the model quickly denied the claims.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response’. This is complete BS,” Baldwin wrote. To fans’ shock, Gomez backed Baldwin up, telling her followers during an Instagram Livestream that she does not support women bringing down other women.

Speaking to the magazine, Baldwin revealed she’s “passionate” about women helping one another.

“I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other: ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff,’” she said. “Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and [be] rude to each other.”

While Baldwin and Gomez are not following each other on Instagram, the model recently liked a video of the “Look At Her Now” singer posted by her makeup artist before the 2019 AMAs.

RadarOnline.com readers know that at the awards show, Gomez got emotional while performing her two new singles about Bieber. Still, the “Sorry” singer has yet to publicly react to his ex’s music release.