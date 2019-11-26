Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hailey Bieber relaxed and had fun in the sun during a pre-Thanksgiving getaway to Miami.

The model was photographed hanging out by the pool on Nov. 26.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hailey just turned 23 on Nov. 22.

To celebrate her big day, hubby Justin Bieber hinted he hoped to start a family soon with his wife of just over one year.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” Bieber captioned an Instagram post of two photos from the couple’s wedding.

“The way you live life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way,” he gushed, adding: “next season BABIES.”

