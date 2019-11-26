Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gomez’s Nightmare! The Weeknd Releasing New Single Titled ‘Like Selena’ Singer dumped hunk for longtime love Justin Bieber following whirlwind romance.

Just when fans though the drama was subsiding, The Weeknd teased the release of his new single, likely inspired by his famous ex Selena Gomez!

The hunk returned to Instagram this Monday, November 25, after a months-long social media hiatus, to announce the news in a post about his upcoming album. In preparation for the release of his new music, he registered a song under the title “Like Selena,” according to ASCAP.

“The fall starts tomorrow night,” The Weeknd, 29, captioned a blurry black-and-white Instagram shot.

He shared the same photo on his Instagram Story with the words “tomorrow night we start again.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the “Starboy” singer previously used the words “like Selena in a line inspired by Gomez, 27, in his song “Party Monster.” The track was released before their relationship started, but fans believe it’s evidence he was smitten with her for a long time.

The stars began dating in early 2017 but broke things off later that year. At that point, The Weeknd released “Call Out My Name,” allegedly based on their rocky romance, which ended when Gomez dumped him and got back together with on-and-off love Justin Bieber.

Gomez reportedly released “Bad Liar” about The Weeknd before their separation.

After they called it quits, The Weeknd got back together with supermodel Bella Hadid, though that too recently ended. Gomez, meanwhile, was dumped by Bieber, 25, who married longtime friend Hailey Baldwin. Heartbroken, Gomez released her two revenge tracks about him, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”