Selena Re-Follows Bella Hadid On Instagram After Both Stars Split Up From The Weeknd Gomez ends feud with model amid tension with ex Justin Bieber & Hailey.

Selena Gomez is ending at least one of her celebrity feuds as she continues to celebrate her musical comeback. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the singer re-followed former nemesis Bella Hadid on Instagram, months after the supermodel ended her relationship with The Weeknd.

As fans know, Gomez, 27, and Hadid, 23, unfollowed each other after The Weeknd, 29, dumped the Victoria’s Secret angel to date the pop diva. Despite Hadid’s heartbreak, Gomez and The Weeknd made their relationship extremely public, showing up on each other’s social media feeds, walking the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together, and even appearing in each other’s music. Gomez reportedly wrote “Bad Liar” and “Fetish” about the hunk, while he wrote “Call Out My Name” about Gomez, following their split.

The stars called it quits in October 2017, after about 10 months of dating. Around that time, Gomez also announced she’d had a kidney transplant due to complications with her lupus. As soon as she recovered, though, she ran back to on-again-off-again love, Justin Bieber.

The two dated for a few months, but Gomez’s loved ones, including her mother, made it clear they disapproved of the reunion. They believed she and Bieber, 25, brought out the worst in each other. In an effort to make things work, however, Bieber and Gomez attended couple’s therapy and went to church together. Still, they decided to end things in March 2018. Two month later, Bieber rekindled his romance with Hailey Baldwin. The two married later that year.

While The Weeknd voiced his heartbreak over Gomez’s short-lived reunion with Bieber, he too rekindled things with Hadid. The two got back on track following their year-long separation, and allegedly even moved in together. Insiders assumed they would be engaged in no time, but before anyone could speculate about their wedding plans, they called it quits once more.

The reason for their split is still unclear, but shortly after, The Weeknd closed his Instagram and fell off the radar entirely. This October, he was spotted at Hadid’s birthday party, but sources said the two are not getting back together.

Now that all is said and done, Gomez is hoping to mend ties with Hadid. The singer has also re-followed the model’s sister, Gigi Hadid following their years-long feud.

While the younger Hadid has yet to follow Gomez back, the singer has much bigger celebrity feuds to worry about these days. As Radar readers know, she recently rose to the top of the music charts with her revenge singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” about her shattered relationship with Bieber. And while the “Sorry” singer has yet to respond to his ex’s songs, Baldwin, 22, recently admitted she will not be reacting publicly to Gomez’s music, and all claims that she is shading her husband’s famous ex are “complete BS.”