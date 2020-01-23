Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel ‘In A Very Good Place’ Following PDA Scandal ‘The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,’ says a source.

Justin Timberlake may possibly be out of the dog house following his PDA scandal.

The actor and his wife, Jessica Biel, are finally “in a very good place,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“After Justin was spotted holding hands with his costar, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much needed quality time together,” an informant told the outlet. “Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him.”

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” the source said.

The rumors of reconciliation come nearly two months after photos of Timberlake, 38, getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright surfaced the internet.

Although a representative for Wainwright, 30, told Us Weekly there was “no validity” to the rumors and sources insisted they were “just friends,” the former boy bander had to do a lot of damage control.

Following the scandal, the “Mirror” hitmaker publicly apologized to the Next star, 37, for his “strong lapse in judgment,” while simultaneously clarifying “nothing happened between” he and his costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he wrote in a statement. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

In another attempt to earn Biel’s trust and get back into her good graces, RadarOnline.com reported he invited her to thePalmers movie set so she could evaluate his relationship with Wainwright for herself. He has also made it a point to praise her with flirty comments on Instagram, but readers know the actress wasn’t easy to forgive.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Biel was “healthy flirting” with men, turning Timberlake into a nervous wreck. A source exclusively told Radar she was also requesting he earn more of her trust by spending more time as a stay-at-home dad with their 4-year-old son Silas.