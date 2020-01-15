The Complete Relationship Timeline Of Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Take a look at their relationship history!

The magical story of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began over a decade ago in 2007. Timberlake, the ex-*NSYNC member turned acting and singing sensation, and Biel, the actress known for her roles in The Sinner and 7th Heaven, made an attractive Hollywood power couple and have remained so. Until late 2019.

An incident between Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, his costar in a movie called Palmer, lit up headlines and threatened to shake his marriage to its core. In November of 2019, Timberlake and Wainwright were spotted holding hands, and since then, tongues have been wagging.

Take a look at the ups and downs of Timberlake and Biel’s relationship — from the way they met and their marriage to the birth of their son and beyond.