Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Appear to Have Icy Exchange Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appeared to have an icy exchange at the MTV Video Music Awards.
On Tuesday, cameras showed the rapper standing backstage with her hairstylist touching her up. The NYSNC* singer can be seen approaching Megan and telling her something.
Megan then raises her finger at Justin and shakes her head. Timberlake then walked away with a somewhat glum look on his face.
However, sources close to the situation denied the exchange was negative. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake told Megan, "It's so nice to meet you" to which she replied, "No, no, this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper."
Twitter lit up after viewers caught the moment live. “Did Justin Timberlake say something to p--- off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson. Do we have a problem? #VMAs” said one fan.
Another said, “An argument between Megan Thee stallion and Justin Timberlake is not what I expected tonight, what do you think this was about??”
One believed, “Justin Timberlake said something nasty and I NEED to know what it was.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"First Britney then Janet now Megan!!! JUSTIN IS THE PROBLEM" said another viewer. While another wrote, "A Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage VMA fight was not on my 2023 bingo card."
Many on social media have been siding with Megan in the situation — with past criticism of how he handled the backlash against Janet Jackson following their Super Bowl performance.
Timberlake had a busy night aside from his tiff with Megan. He reunited with his former NYSNC* bandmates to present an award.
For her part, the award show is one of Megan's first big public appearances after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting her.
Megan stayed strong throughout the court case despite the constant attacks on her.