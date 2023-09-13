Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Appear to Have Icy Exchange Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards

Megan then raises her finger at Justin and shakes her head. Timberlake then walked away with a somewhat glum look on his face.

However, sources close to the situation denied the exchange was negative. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake told Megan, "It's so nice to meet you" to which she replied, "No, no, this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper."

Twitter lit up after viewers caught the moment live. “Did Justin Timberlake say something to p--- off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson. Do we have a problem? #VMAs” said one fan.